United States

Efforts Underway To Rescue Stranded Sperm Whale Off Venice, Florida Coast

Law enforcement and wildlife teams mobilize amid dwindling hope for whale's survival in dire Situation.

Harshita Das
Harshita Das
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
CNN
Efforts have intensified to rescue stranded sperm whale. Photo: CNN
info_icon

Law enforcement officials and wildlife crews are mobilizing to rescue a stranded sperm whale off the coast of Venice, Florida, but hopes for its survival are dwindling as the situation grows increasingly dire.

The stranded whale is marooned on a sandbar approximately 50 yards from Service Club Park, as reported by the Venice Police Department in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. Authorities have closed the park's entrance to facilitate the rescue operation, with teams from Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) working tirelessly to reach the distressed mammal.

Zookeepers found themselves in the enclosure with a massive silverback gorilla. - null
Caught On Cam: Texas Zoo Keepers Trapped In Enclosure With Silverback Gorilla

BY Outlook International Desk

Assistance from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has also been enlisted to support the wildlife workers in their efforts to aid the whale. Despite their concerted attempts, the teams have faced challenges in administering sedatives to the stranded animal due to hazardous water conditions.

In an afternoon update, the police indicated that a recovery effort might be imminent, acknowledging the grim reality that nature may take its course. The stranded whale has been in distress since Saturday morning, and as dusk approaches, rescue teams plan to assess the situation further during low tide.

Kaitlyn Fusco, a spokesperson for Mote Marine Laboratory, confirmed that their stranding investigations program has been deployed to the scene. Fusco estimated the whale's length to be over 50 feet, emphasizing the urgency of the rescue mission.

Sperm whales, renowned as the largest toothed whale species, with females reaching lengths of up to 36 feet and males up to 52 feet, are now classified as endangered. Despite being found in all major oceans, sperm whale populations faced severe decline due to human harvesting until whaling activities ceased in 1988, leading to their protected status today.

April 8 Total Solar Eclipse - AP
Your Ultimate Guide To The April 8 Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where, When, And How To Safely View This Celestial Spectacle

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Rescue

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement