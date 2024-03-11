Efforts Underway To Rescue Stranded Sperm Whale Off Venice, Florida Coast

Kaitlyn Fusco, a spokesperson for Mote Marine Laboratory, confirmed that their stranding investigations program has been deployed to the scene. Fusco estimated the whale's length to be over 50 feet, emphasizing the urgency of the rescue mission.

Sperm whales, renowned as the largest toothed whale species, with females reaching lengths of up to 36 feet and males up to 52 feet, are now classified as endangered. Despite being found in all major oceans, sperm whale populations faced severe decline due to human harvesting until whaling activities ceased in 1988, leading to their protected status today.