Caught On Cam: Texas Zoo Keepers Trapped In Enclosure With Silverback Gorilla

Zoo guests watched in fear as Elmo followed the keeper's movements, with prayers for the safety of the zookeepers echoing through the crowd. Fortunately, there was no physical contact between the keepers and the 34-year-old gorilla, and both staff and animals emerged unharmed.

A representative for the Fort Worth Zoo explained to PEOPLE that the incident occurred on Oct. 20, 2023, during the routine process of shifting the gorilla troop into their indoor habitat. Due to a keeper error, the staff entered the yard without realizing that Elmo was still in the outdoor habitat.

Despite the tense situation, the zookeepers demonstrated remarkable calmness and expertise, ensuring a safe exit from the enclosure.

Elmo, who arrived at the Fort Worth Zoo from the Buffalo Zoo a few years ago, recently became a father for the second time. His newborn daughter, Jameela, joins his sons Bruno, aged 3, and Gus, who celebrated his 8th birthday in December.