United States

Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles | See Earthquake Map

The Los Angeles area felt a mild earthquake on Monday. Weak shaking was experienced but no damage was reported.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning at 5:07 a.m. Pacific Time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's epicenter was located less than a mile from South Pasadena, one mile from Alhambra, one mile from East Los Angeles, and one mile from Monterey Park.

The quake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles, making it relatively shallow. While no significant damage has been reported, residents in the vicinity might have felt light vibrations.

Over the past ten days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the area. Historically, the greater Los Angeles region experiences an average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 each year, according to recent three-year data.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the quake as a magnitude 3.2. Preliminary data suggest that while the quake was felt by many, no damage was reported. Just mild shaking was felt in areas close to the epicenter, including South Pasadena (population 26,200) and Alhambra (population 85,600).

Residents in other nearby cities, such as Monterey Park, Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendale, El Monte, and South Gate, may have felt very weak shaking.

