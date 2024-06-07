Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini

A famous YouTuber based in Los Angeles is facing charges related to explosives after allegedly directing a video stunt involving fireworks being launched from a helicopter and aimed at a speeding Lamborghini. Suk Min Choi, known as Alex Choi, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, as announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Thursday.
Choi, boasting a substantial online following with 923,000 YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, reportedly shared a video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks” on July 4, 2023, although it has since been removed from his social media platforms.
According to the affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint, the video, spanning nearly 11 minutes, depicts two individuals launching fireworks from a helicopter towards the moving sports car.
“After shooting what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video. During this portion of the video, Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot,” stated the US Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors claim that the video was filmed in June 2023 within a federally-owned section of the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County, California. The Bureau of Land Management reportedly supplied photographs showing tire tracks left by the sports car as evidence.
The affidavit also accuses Choi of failing to obtain the necessary permits for filming in the area, including approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for helicopter-related filming activities.
Moreover, prosecutors stated that Choi traveled to Las Vegas to purchase the fireworks since they are prohibited in California.
No other people involved in the video were mentioned in the affidavit, and according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office, no injuries were reported from the stunt.
Choi's YouTube channel predominantly showcases extravagant luxury sports cars, although the latest video was uploaded in December.
Choi appeared in court for the first time on Thursday and was released on a $50,000 bond, as confirmed by McEvoy. Choi did not enter a plea, and his arraignment is scheduled for July 2.
If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.