United States

Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini

Los Angeles-based YouTuber Alex Choi faces explosive charges after directing a controversial video stunt involving a helicopter, fireworks, and a Lamborghini, landing him in legal trouble and sparking public outcry.

United States District Court for the Central District of California
YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini Photo: United States District Court for the Central District of California
info_icon

A famous YouTuber based in Los Angeles is facing charges related to explosives after allegedly directing a video stunt involving fireworks being launched from a helicopter and aimed at a speeding Lamborghini. Suk Min Choi, known as Alex Choi, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, as announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Thursday.

Choi, boasting a substantial online following with 923,000 YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, reportedly shared a video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks” on July 4, 2023, although it has since been removed from his social media platforms.

According to the affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint, the video, spanning nearly 11 minutes, depicts two individuals launching fireworks from a helicopter towards the moving sports car.

“After shooting what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video. During this portion of the video, Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot,” stated the US Attorney’s Office.

Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot In Los Angeles - @johnnywactor/ Instagram
Who Was Johnny Wactor? Former 'General Hospital' Actor Shot And Killed In Downtown Los Angeles

BY Outlook International Desk

Prosecutors claim that the video was filmed in June 2023 within a federally-owned section of the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County, California. The Bureau of Land Management reportedly supplied photographs showing tire tracks left by the sports car as evidence.

The affidavit also accuses Choi of failing to obtain the necessary permits for filming in the area, including approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for helicopter-related filming activities.

Moreover, prosecutors stated that Choi traveled to Las Vegas to purchase the fireworks since they are prohibited in California.

No other people involved in the video were mentioned in the affidavit, and according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office, no injuries were reported from the stunt.

Joro Spider Set To Invade Parts Of US As Early As This Summer - AP
Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York

BY Outlook International Desk

Choi's YouTube channel predominantly showcases extravagant luxury sports cars, although the latest video was uploaded in December.

Choi appeared in court for the first time on Thursday and was released on a $50,000 bond, as confirmed by McEvoy. Choi did not enter a plea, and his arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Proposed Legends Tower - AO
Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Eight Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Marathwada In A Week
  2. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  3. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  4. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  5. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
Entertainment News
  1. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  2. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  3. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  4. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
  5. Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15 Preview: South Asian Rivals Vie For Top Spot
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15: When, Where To Watch
  4. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14 Preview: Can NZ Dominate The Afghans?
  5. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  2. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  3. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  4. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  5. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind