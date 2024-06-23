Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch

While it's well-known that leeches occasionally fall onto their hosts, the debate centers on their intent: Do they actively expend energy to launch towards a specific target (or into the air), or are they merely tumbling and letting gravity take over? The recent video evidence clearly shows the parasites engaging in the former behavior, coiling up and then springing forward purposefully. These animals indeed move outward from their leafy launchpad and, according to the team's interpretation, possibly even slightly upward. In essence, they are jumping.