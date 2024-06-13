United States

Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Netflix is set to air a special titled "CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF" on Labor Day, featuring world record holder Joey Chestnut and six-time champion Takeru Kobayashi.

Pinterest
Takeru Kobayashi (L) and Joey Chestnut (R). Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

World record holder Joey Chestnut may not be competing at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest this year, but fans won’t have to wait long to see him in action. On Labor Day, Chestnut will face off against his longtime rival, Takeru Kobayashi, in a Netflix special titled "CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF." This highly anticipated showdown will determine the ultimate hot dog eating champion.

This big announcement by Netflix comes just a day after Chestnut was banned from competing in Nathan’s hot dog eating contest due to his recent deal with plant-based food company Impossible Foods, creating brand exclusivity issues.

Netflix writes: “It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there — and on Sept. 2, it will be a man- eat–(hot) dog world, too. Streaming live on Netflix, 16-time hot dog– eating champion Joey Chestnut will face off against rival and six-time hot dog–eating champion Takeru Kobayashi in Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef with all-beef hot dogs.”

This showdown is expected to settle a 15-year rivalry between the two famous competitive eaters.

Representative image - Pinterest
A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week

BY Outlook International Desk

Who is Joey Chestnut?

Joey Chestnut is a native of California who holds 55 world records in competitive eating, including the world record for consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, set in 2021. He’s a 16-time winner of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, dominating the event every year since 2016.

“Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” said Chestnut. “Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry, and I can’t wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It’s time to give the people what they want!”

Who is Chestnut’s rival Takeru Kobayashi?

Hailed as the “godfather of competitive eating,” Kobayashi revolutionized the sport in 2001 when he almost doubled the previous record at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. He won the contest six consecutive times from 2001 to 2006, breaking his own record every year.

However, in 2010, a contract dispute led to his ban from the competition. Despite this setback, Kobayashi continued to set world records and currently holds more than 10 in the sport. Addressing the upcoming competition, he said, “Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time. This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

What is the rivalry between Chestnut and Kobayashi?

The rivalry between Chestnut and Kobayashi has captivated fans for years, dominating headlines at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The last time these two competitive eating titans faced off was in 2009, when Chestnut narrowly defeated Kobayashi in a five-hot dog “sudden death” eat-off. The live event on September 2 will mark their first face-to-face competition in 15 years. The location and timing of the event will be announced at a later date.

Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi poster
Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi poster Photo: Netflix
info_icon

"CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF" is part of Netflix's expanding lineup of live sports events, which includes The Netflix Cup, The Netflix Slam, and the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on November 15. Netflix Sports is also set to exclusively stream WWE Raw every week starting in 2025 and NFL games on Christmas from 2024 to 2026.

To catch up on the storied competitive eating rivalry ahead of Chestnut and Kobayashi’s rematch, viewers can watch "30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry" on Netflix.

Representative image - X
Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: What Types Of Shellfish Contain PSP? What Are Its Symptoms, Causes, And Prevention?

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TMC's Attempts To Keep Me Out Of Bengal Will Not Succeed: BJP Leader Malviya
  2. Nagpur: 6 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory
  3. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  4. Voters have given BJP much needed shock- Veteran RSS member Ratan Sharda tells Outlook
  5. Modi 3.0: Delhi Police Preparing '100 Day's Action Plan' For Initiatives, Objectives
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. Aman Sehrawat: A Decade From Homesickness To Paris - Chhatrasal Cub Tightens Claws For Olympic Debut
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  3. NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Piyush Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav As India's Top Spinner For Super Eight Stage
  5. United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know