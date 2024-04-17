Huge Black Hole Found Near Earth! What Is Gaia BH3?

Astronomy enthusiasts and scientists alike are abuzz with excitement as astronomers announce a groundbreaking discovery: the detection of the most massive stellar black hole ever observed in the Milky Way galaxy. Dubbed "Gaia BH3," this cosmic behemoth commands attention with a staggering mass nearly 33 times that of our sun, positioning it as a formidable force in the celestial tapestry of our galaxy. Situated a mere 1,926 light-years away in the Aquila constellation, Gaia BH3's proximity to Earth adds a thrilling dimension to its astronomical significance, making it the second-closest known black hole to our planet within the Milky Way.