High-Speed Rail Project Between Las Vegas And Los Angeles Gears Up for Construction

Brightline West, a company affiliated with the entity already operating a swift train service between Miami and Orlando in Florida, is spearheading the endeavor. The plan entails laying down 218 miles (351 kilometers) of fresh tracks, stretching from a newly constructed terminal situated just south of the renowned Las Vegas Strip to another state-of-the-art facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The majority of the route will be nestled in the median of Interstate 15, with a designated stop in the Victorville area of San Bernardino County.