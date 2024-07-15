Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More

As a record-breaking heat wave expands into the central and eastern US, millions of Americans remain under heat alerts. The stern heat wave has already set dozens of records and has been linked to at least 30 fatalities in the West. Over the past week, it has scorched much of the western U.S., the South, Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and southern New England. More than 141 million Americans were under some form of heat alert on Sunday, according to Heat.gov.