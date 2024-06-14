United States

Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?

Two Florida teenagers have been arrested for participating in an "exceptionally dangerous" TikTok challenge, kicking in the front doors of four homes.

X
A snapshot of surveillance video. Photo: X
info_icon

Two teenagers in Florida have been arrested for participating in an ‘exceptionally dangerous’ Tik Tok challenge. A surveillance video captured them kicking in the doors of residents' homes as part of TikTok’s ‘door kick’ challenge.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of the two 15-year-olds on multiple counts of burglary of a dwelling after they admitted to kicking in the front doors of four homes.

What is 'Door Kick' challenge?

The door kick challenge is just a dangerous version of an old prank. In the old days, kids would ring the doorbell or knock on the door and then run away to prank the owners, but in this new challenge, it is much more than just a knock. It involves pounding on the door and kicking it. And sometimes this even breaks the door open.

Spring Hill deputies said that they have investigated four incidents over the past two weeks where unknown individuals walked up to the front doors of homes in the early morning hours and kicked the doors, causing damage. In some instances, the impact of the kicks caused the doors to fly open.

TikTok Star Miranda Derrick - Instagram
TikTok Star Miranda Derrick Says Her Life Is In Danger After Netflix Series Release

BY Outlook International Desk

Deputies reported that both boys, who lived within walking distance of the targeted homes, admitted to kicking in the front doors. One of the teens told detectives they were participating in a social media trend known as the "Door Kick Challenge" and claimed they never intended to enter any of the homes.

"This situation was exceptionally dangerous on several levels," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. "First, there was a very good possibility that these young men could have been shot and killed by a homeowner lawfully defending their household. Second, if this had occurred, the homeowner would have been burdened with the fact that he or she killed two teenagers who were participating in a stupid activity."

Both the boys were arrested on four counts of burglary of a dwelling and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where they were processed and then released into the custody of their parents.

Taylor Swift At Her 100th Show In Liverpool - @tswifterastour/ X
Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Collect Water From Free Tankers Across Several Areas | In Pics
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  3. Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Delhi, Heatwave Continues To Boil North India; Flood Alert In Bengal
  4. Sikkim Landslides: Heavy Rainfall, Damaged Roads & Vehicles | In Photos
  5. Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Acropolis Mall, No Report Of Injury
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern
  2. Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October
  3. Fardeen Khan On Being Trolled When He Had Gained Weight: It Was A Punch And I Took It On The Chin
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!
  5. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
Sports News
  1. Meijer LPGA Classic Golf: Aditi Ashok Opens Strongly With 4-Under 68, Tied For 11th Spot
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. NZ Vs UGA ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 32 Preview: Evicted New Zealand Face Uganda In Dead Rubber
  5. Hungary Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Match
World News
  1. Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?
  2. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
  3. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
  4. Sudan, Congo And Haiti At The Top Of UN Envoy's Concerns About Children Caught In Conflict
  5. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!