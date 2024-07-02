United States

Dining In California Just Got More Transparent With THIS New Law

A new California law, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, requires restaurants to clearly disclose any surcharges on menus and advertisements.

Representative Image
info_icon

A new law in California mandates that restaurants must clearly disclose any surcharges to customers. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1524 into law on Saturday, aiming to make restaurant pricing more transparent.

The new law does not prohibit restaurants from adding service charges, but it does require them to clearly display any mandatory fees along with an explanation of their purpose. This information must be included on advertisements, menus, or any other displays where prices are shown.

Starting Monday, the new law builds on Senate Bill 478, which was introduced by Senator Bill Dodd and Senator Nancy Skinner. SB 478 prevents all businesses from adding hidden fees at the end of transactions. Senator Dodd explained that this previous bill targeted hidden charges on purchases like online event tickets and lodging, which can cost California consumers billions of dollars.

Despite this, there was confusion about how the earlier bill applied to restaurant charges. This led Senator Dodd to introduce SB 1524 as an urgency measure to provide clear guidelines specifically for restaurants.

Under the new law, if a restaurant adds a 20% service fee to a bill, it must be clearly stated on the menu. This means customers won't be surprised by additional charges when they receive their bill.

Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, supported the bill, stating that restaurants should be able to cover their costs as long as they do so transparently. He believes the new law strikes a balance between supporting restaurants and ensuring transparency for consumers.

null - null
Fast Food Chains Raise Menu Prices Across California In Response To Wage Increase

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  2. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign