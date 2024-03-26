Court Temporarily Blocks Collection Of Trump's $454M Fraud Judgment Upon $175M Bond Agreement

A New York appeals court has agreed to temporarily delay the collection of the $454 million civil fraud judgment against former President Donald Trump. However, this delay is contingent upon Trump posting $175 million within the next 10 days.
If he meets this requirement, it will pause the collection process and prevent the state from seizing his assets while his appeal is ongoing.
This decision came just before New York Attorney General Letitia James was set to commence efforts to collect the judgment. Trump's legal team had previously requested the state appeals court to halt the collection, arguing that securing a bond for such a substantial amount was “practical impossibility.”
The ruling was handed down by the state's intermediate appeals court, the Appellate Division of the trial court, where Trump is currently contesting a judge's determination made on February 16th. This determination found that Trump had provided false information about his wealth while building the real estate empire that propelled him into the spotlight and eventually the presidency.