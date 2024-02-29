CDC Recommends Another Covid-19 Shot For Seniors

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC voted with 11 members in favor, one opposed, and one abstaining.

According to the new recommendation, individuals aged 65 and older are eligible to receive an additional dose of any updated Covid-19 vaccine, with at least four months between the previous shot.

The current Covid-19 vaccine, updated last fall, is widely regarded as highly effective. Early CDC studies suggest that while there's currently no significant decline in effectiveness, protection is expected to diminish over time. Moreover, vaccine effectiveness diminishes more rapidly in older individuals due to their less robust immune responses.