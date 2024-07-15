United States

Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?

Vending machines selling ammunition are now in grocery stores across Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma. American Rounds, the company behind these machines, uses AI and facial recognition to verify buyers' identities.

X
Some officials and residents express safety concerns, fearing misuse. Photo: X
info_icon

Vending machines dispensing ammunition are now making their way into grocery stores across Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma, stirring a debate among state officials and residents alike.

American Rounds, the company behind these innovative machines, employs cutting-edge AI technology. The machines scan customer IDs and use facial recognition software to ensure buyers are of legal age and match the identification presented.

According to American Rounds, these vending machines offer a variety of ammunition types, catering to firearm owners with rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

CEO Grant Magers explained that local grocery stores first approached the company in spring 2023, seeking to incorporate this technology into their business model. The first machine debuted in Alabama last November, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Gun sales surge amidst growing violence in the United States; Texas tops the list. - Pexels
Gun Sales Surge Amid Growing Violence: Top US States Leading Firearm Purchases In 2023 Revealed

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

“It’s not much different than setting up any other business,” Magers commented on the initiative.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has given the green light, noting that while no federal license is required for ammunition sales, compliance with state and federal laws remains essential. "A federal license is not required to sell ammunition. However, commercial sales of ammunition must comply with state laws as well as any applicable federal laws,” the ATF stated to CNN.

Oklahoma's Attorney General affirmed the legality of these vending machines under state statutes, while inquiries are ongoing with officials in Alabama and Texas to clarify their stance. “A review of state statutes indicates these vending machines appear to be lawful,” the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General told CNN.

Recently, a machine in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was relocated due to underwhelming sales. Magers attributed this decision to business considerations, emphasizing the need for strategic placement. “We as a business… made the decision to relocate that machine because we weren’t having the sales that we wanted to at that location compared to our other spots,” he said.

Local concerns have also surfaced, with Tuscaloosa City Council member Kip Tyner expressing reservations. “It may be getting in the hands of people who are not that responsible. I just don’t see it as a necessity,” Tyner cautioned. He further added, “There could be a dispute, and someone got upset with someone else and instead of cooling off and having to go to the store the next day they could go to the grocery store to get ammunition and use it for the wrong reasons.”

Despite these concerns, American Rounds is eyeing further expansion. Plans are underway to introduce machines in Texas and Colorado shortly, with interest from other states like California, Florida, and Hawaii. Magers mentioned the company's expansion plans, stating they have received offers from stores in multiple states.

Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden | - AP
US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  3. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  5. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
Football News
  1. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  3. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  4. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  5. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia