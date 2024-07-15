Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?

Local concerns have also surfaced, with Tuscaloosa City Council member Kip Tyner expressing reservations. “It may be getting in the hands of people who are not that responsible. I just don’t see it as a necessity,” Tyner cautioned. He further added, “There could be a dispute, and someone got upset with someone else and instead of cooling off and having to go to the store the next day they could go to the grocery store to get ammunition and use it for the wrong reasons.”