Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?

Vending machines dispensing ammunition are now making their way into grocery stores across Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma, stirring a debate among state officials and residents alike.
American Rounds, the company behind these innovative machines, employs cutting-edge AI technology. The machines scan customer IDs and use facial recognition software to ensure buyers are of legal age and match the identification presented.
According to American Rounds, these vending machines offer a variety of ammunition types, catering to firearm owners with rifles, shotguns, and handguns.
CEO Grant Magers explained that local grocery stores first approached the company in spring 2023, seeking to incorporate this technology into their business model. The first machine debuted in Alabama last November, marking a significant milestone for the company.
“It’s not much different than setting up any other business,” Magers commented on the initiative.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has given the green light, noting that while no federal license is required for ammunition sales, compliance with state and federal laws remains essential. "A federal license is not required to sell ammunition. However, commercial sales of ammunition must comply with state laws as well as any applicable federal laws,” the ATF stated to CNN.
Oklahoma's Attorney General affirmed the legality of these vending machines under state statutes, while inquiries are ongoing with officials in Alabama and Texas to clarify their stance. “A review of state statutes indicates these vending machines appear to be lawful,” the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General told CNN.
Recently, a machine in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was relocated due to underwhelming sales. Magers attributed this decision to business considerations, emphasizing the need for strategic placement. “We as a business… made the decision to relocate that machine because we weren’t having the sales that we wanted to at that location compared to our other spots,” he said.
Local concerns have also surfaced, with Tuscaloosa City Council member Kip Tyner expressing reservations. “It may be getting in the hands of people who are not that responsible. I just don’t see it as a necessity,” Tyner cautioned. He further added, “There could be a dispute, and someone got upset with someone else and instead of cooling off and having to go to the store the next day they could go to the grocery store to get ammunition and use it for the wrong reasons.”
Despite these concerns, American Rounds is eyeing further expansion. Plans are underway to introduce machines in Texas and Colorado shortly, with interest from other states like California, Florida, and Hawaii. Magers mentioned the company's expansion plans, stating they have received offers from stores in multiple states.