Wallace "Wally" Amos, the visionary behind the Famous Amos cookie brand and a dedicated advocate for children's literacy, passed away at 88 on Tuesday at his Honolulu home. His family confirmed that he died due to complications from dementia, with his wife, Carol, by his side.
Amos, a charismatic entrepreneur known for his Panama hat and infectious optimism, transformed his love for baking into a global cookie empire. In 1975, he opened the first Famous Amos cookie shop on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles with a $25,000 loan from friends, including music legend Marvin Gaye. The store quickly became a hit, and the brand expanded nationwide, making Amos a household name.
Born in Tallahassee, Florida, Amos moved to New York City at age 12 following his parents' divorce. He learned the art of baking from his aunt, Della Bryant, in Harlem, which laid the foundation for his future success. After dropping out of high school, Amos joined the Air Force and later worked his way up from a mailroom clerk to becoming the first Black junior agent at the William Morris talent agency. He represented major stars like Simon & Garfunkel and Marvin Gaye before turning his attention to cookies.
Despite his initial success, Amos struggled with the business side of Famous Amos. By 1988, he had lost ownership and the rights to his name. This loss was deeply personal, and his later ventures were efforts to reclaim his legacy. In 1991, he launched Chip & Cookie, a small bakery in Hawaii, where he also promoted children's literacy by creating a reading room and spending Saturdays reading to local children.
Amos co-founded Uncle Wally’s Muffin Co., which found success nationwide, despite early setbacks. He was also an author and motivational speaker, advocating for Black entrepreneurs and literacy. In 1991, President George H.W. Bush awarded him the Literacy Award, recognizing his contributions to the cause.
Amos' family remembers him not only for his business achievements but also for his love of life and family. "He inspired a generation of entrepreneurs," his children said in a statement. "The first time we made cookies with our kids, it sunk in—this is actually a family thing. It's a gift he gave us."
Wally Amos is survived by his wife, Carol Williams; four children, Shawn, Sarah, Michael, and Gregory; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. His legacy lives on not only in the cookie aisles but in the hearts of those who cherish the power of literacy and entrepreneurship.