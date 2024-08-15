Born in Tallahassee, Florida, Amos moved to New York City at age 12 following his parents' divorce. He learned the art of baking from his aunt, Della Bryant, in Harlem, which laid the foundation for his future success. After dropping out of high school, Amos joined the Air Force and later worked his way up from a mailroom clerk to becoming the first Black junior agent at the William Morris talent agency. He represented major stars like Simon & Garfunkel and Marvin Gaye before turning his attention to cookies.