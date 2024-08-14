Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments

The traditional lemonade stand is getting a 21st-century upgrade as tech-savvy youngsters embrace cashless payments, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy a cup of freshly squeezed juice with just a tap on their phones. This shift towards digital payments is proving lucrative, with parents reporting booming business for their entrepreneurial children.
“Contactless payment technology with lemonade stands is making these kids a fortune,” said Kareisha Hartsfield, a proud mom from Killeen, Texas. Her 9-year-old daughter, Kyrei, has earned an impressive $7,000 in lemonade sales since she started her stand at age 7. “At the end of a sales day, we probably only have $20 in cash,” Hartsfield said.
The trend is catching on nationwide. Doreen Farber, a Long Island resident, shared that her 7-year-old daughter, Lilly, has also benefited from accepting digital payments. “A lot of people preferred to pay with Venmo,” Farber said, adding that about 30% of their customers opted for cashless transactions. Lilly’s salesmanship even extended to letting potential customers know they could pay electronically, boosting their business significantly.
This shift towards digital payments reflects a new generation of young entrepreneurs who are not only adept at using modern technology but are also honing their business skills early on. These kids are venturing into social media influencing, marketing, online orders, and even philanthropy to expand their lemonade brands.
In Kansas City, Missouri, 11-year-old Amer Bharti is taking his lemonade business to the next level. After gaining a million views on TikTok for his syrup-infused lemonades, Bharti is now applying for government permits to operate his stand in a high-traffic area. "Start to finish, this probably taught me a lot more than school has," said Bharti, who earned $350 at his last sale in May.
To support this new wave of young entrepreneurs, the nonprofit Lemonade Day launched an app in 2020 designed to help kids manage their stands like real businesses. The app provides administrative tools to complement in-person training, and 55,000 kids across the nation have already signed up to take advantage of this child-friendly crash course in modern retail.
“The notion of ‘oh I don’t have cash on me,’ that’s not a barrier anymore,” said Nicole Cassier-Mason, CEO of Lemonade Day. “Part of our kids’ marketing plan is designing QR codes to use, and they have really leaned into modern and in-depth aspects of business,” she added.