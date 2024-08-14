Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments

In Kansas City, Missouri, 11-year-old Amer Bharti is taking his lemonade business to the next level. After gaining a million views on TikTok for his syrup-infused lemonades, Bharti is now applying for government permits to operate his stand in a high-traffic area. "Start to finish, this probably taught me a lot more than school has," said Bharti, who earned $350 at his last sale in May.