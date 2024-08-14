United States

Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments

The lemonade stand is becoming cashless as tech-savvy youngsters reinvent the classic summertime fixture for the 21st century.

Lemonade stand
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The traditional lemonade stand is getting a 21st-century upgrade as tech-savvy youngsters embrace cashless payments, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy a cup of freshly squeezed juice with just a tap on their phones. This shift towards digital payments is proving lucrative, with parents reporting booming business for their entrepreneurial children.
Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Feud - Shutterstock | AP
Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

“Contactless payment technology with lemonade stands is making these kids a fortune,” said Kareisha Hartsfield, a proud mom from Killeen, Texas. Her 9-year-old daughter, Kyrei, has earned an impressive $7,000 in lemonade sales since she started her stand at age 7. “At the end of a sales day, we probably only have $20 in cash,” Hartsfield said.

The trend is catching on nationwide. Doreen Farber, a Long Island resident, shared that her 7-year-old daughter, Lilly, has also benefited from accepting digital payments. “A lot of people preferred to pay with Venmo,” Farber said, adding that about 30% of their customers opted for cashless transactions. Lilly’s salesmanship even extended to letting potential customers know they could pay electronically, boosting their business significantly.

Lemonade stand
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

This shift towards digital payments reflects a new generation of young entrepreneurs who are not only adept at using modern technology but are also honing their business skills early on. These kids are venturing into social media influencing, marketing, online orders, and even philanthropy to expand their lemonade brands.

In Kansas City, Missouri, 11-year-old Amer Bharti is taking his lemonade business to the next level. After gaining a million views on TikTok for his syrup-infused lemonades, Bharti is now applying for government permits to operate his stand in a high-traffic area. "Start to finish, this probably taught me a lot more than school has," said Bharti, who earned $350 at his last sale in May.

To support this new wave of young entrepreneurs, the nonprofit Lemonade Day launched an app in 2020 designed to help kids manage their stands like real businesses. The app provides administrative tools to complement in-person training, and 55,000 kids across the nation have already signed up to take advantage of this child-friendly crash course in modern retail.

“The notion of ‘oh I don’t have cash on me,’ that’s not a barrier anymore,” said Nicole Cassier-Mason, CEO of Lemonade Day. “Part of our kids’ marketing plan is designing QR codes to use, and they have really leaned into modern and in-depth aspects of business,” she added.

Crucified Minion Meme - X
Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  2. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  3. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  4. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  5. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
Football News
  1. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  2. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  3. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  4. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Days After Deadly Landslides, Kerala's Wayanad Under Orange Alert For Chances Of Heavy Rain
  2. In Vinesh Phogat’s Village In Haryana, Conspiracy Tales And Lessons In Heartbreak
  3. A Made-In-India Vaccine For Dengue Soon? First-ever Phase 3 Clinical Trial Begins
  4. Day In Pics: August 14, 2024
  5. Karnataka: Teacher Arrested For 'Attempting To Rape' Girl Student Inside Classroom
Entertainment News
  1. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  2. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  3. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
  4. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  5. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
US News
  1. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  2. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  3. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  4. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Interim Govt Keen To Work With India For Promoting Ties, But Hasina's Comments 'Not Conducive': Foreign Affairs Adviser
  2. A Second Russian Border Region Declares An Emergency As Ukrainian Forces Press Their Incursion
  3. Pakistan Independence Day 2024: PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Unveil 5-Year Plan For Economic Stability
  4. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  5. Ukrainian Invasion Of Kursk Poses 'Dilemma' For Putin - What's Next For The Russia-Ukraine War?
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?