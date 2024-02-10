US: Indian-Origin Executive Fatally Assaulted Outside Washington Restaurant, Dies

A 41-year-old Indian-origin executive passed away in the United States after being attacked during a confrontation outside a restaurant in downtown Washington.
Authorities reported that police were called to the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest near Shoto Restaurant at around 2 am on February 2 to respond to an assault.
The deceased identified as Vivek Taneja, was lying on the ground and in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by the police officers.
What led to the attack?
According to PTI, the preliminary inquiry revealed that Taneja and an unidentified individual engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation.
Taneja was knocked to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement. As per reports the attacked was captured on security cameras and Taneja was seen hit by a deadly punch.
He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.
Authorities are currently probing Taneja's death as a homicide and trying to find the accused.
Taneja was the cofounder and president of Dynamo Technologies.
According to the company's website, Taneja "leads Dynamo’s strategic, growth, and partnership initiatives, with an emphasis on the federal government contracting arena", reported PTI.
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred on the 1100 block of 15th Street, NW on February 2.
They also offered a reward to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide in the District.
Earlier this week, Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student was attacked by robbers in Chicago. Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was fatally attacked in Georgia state’s Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.
Four other Indian-origin students were reported dead in the US this year.