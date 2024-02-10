US: Indian-Origin Executive Fatally Assaulted Outside Washington Restaurant, Dies

A 41-year-old Indian-origin executive passed away in the United States after being attacked during a confrontation outside a restaurant in downtown Washington.

Authorities reported that police were called to the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest near Shoto Restaurant at around 2 am on February 2 to respond to an assault.

The deceased identified as Vivek Taneja, was lying on the ground and in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by the police officers.