Ukraine President Zelenskyy Reveals Aim Of Kursk Invasion As Tensions Escalate With Russia

As tensions grow with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has revealed the real aim behind the military invasion into the Kursk Region. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Ukrainian president admitted that the aim behind entering Kursk was to establish a buffer zone.
With this buffer zone, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine hopes that Moscow would have no option but to limit its attacks, which may lead to the recalling of troops from Kyiv.
"It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall: to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions. This includes creating a buffer zone on the aggressor’s territory -– our operation in the Kursk region,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.
Zelenskyy's admittance comes after he previously stated that the operation was launched to "protect communities in the bordering Sumy region from shelling".
The Ukrainian military launched its first major cross-border attack in Russia after two years of fighting. On August 6, Ukrainian troops crossed the border and occupied the Kursk region of Russia.
Catching Moscow on the backfoot, Zelenskyy admitted the incursion seven days after troops had settled in.
As Ukrainian forces continue to stay in Kursk, two bridge attacks have been reported. This weekend, a key bridge in Kursk on the Seim river was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, disrupting supply lines near the town of Glushkovo.
Another bridge attack was reported, Russian officials confirmed. While the location of the second attack has not been disclosed, several Russian telegram channels claims that the bridge in the village of Zvannoe had been struck.