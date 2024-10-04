UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Years Of Occupation, Dispute And US Influence | Decoded

The United Kingdom has announced it will be returning the Chagos Island and its sovereignty to Mauritius, ending centuries of dispute. This decision comes after over 200 years of British occupation of the archipelago, a secret deal with the United States for Diego Garcia and a series of negotiations with Mauritius.
This historic move will also handover the sovereignty of Diego Garcia - which is one of the islands in Chagos used by the United States government as a military base for its navy ships and bomber aircraft.
The announcement, made by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, ends a history of disputes between Britain and Mauritius over the Indian Ocean island.
"This is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law," stated both prime ministers, adding that both countries will work towards "the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia".
After this agreement, which will eventually be finalised into a treaty, the UK, which was accused of committing crimes against humanity by expelling the Chagossians, will provide Mauritius with financial support to support the welfare of the natives.
Noting the US military base in Diego Garcia, President Joe Biden hailed the historic agreement for being a "clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes."
This handover of sovereignty from the UK also comes as a deal of a deal to close a "potential illegal migration route".
British Occupation And A Secret Deal With US
The Chagos Islands has been the home to the Chagossians from the 1700s onwards. These people were brought as slaves by the French from Africa and India. With the Treaty of Paris in 1814, France ceded power to the UK.
Continuing their spree of colonisation, the UK took control over the region since 1814 and detached the Chagos Islands in 1965 to create the British Indian Ocean Territory.
The Chagos Island were detached from Mauritius nearly 60 years ago, sparking a territorial conflict between London and Port Louis.
After taking over the Chagos Islands, the UK entered a "secret deal" with the United States which would ultimately lead to the creation of an military base shared by the UK and the US in Diego Garcia, one of the islands on the archipelago.
However, in the process to create Diego Garcia, Britain ordered the expulsion of around 2,000 residents and natives on the island to make space for Diego Garcia in the 1970s.
This forced deportation was done at the behest of the US from 1963 till April 1973. The displaced natives were expelled to either Mauritius or Seychelles.
Amid the accusations of forceful displacement of the Chagossians, the British foreign ministry declared in 2016 that the lease for Diego Garcia with the US has been extended till 2036, thus preventing the expelled islanders from going back to their land.
Expulsion, Forced Deportation Declared Crimes Against Humanity
While carrying out the forced deportation and expulsion of the Chagossians, Britain labelled the natives as "transient workers" in worker to bypass international law and "stay in the clear".
However, after over 200 years of occupation and control, a non-binding resolution in the United Nations General Assembly was discussed in 2019, stating that Britain must give up control of the Island after it wrongfully expelled the native population. This resolution was approved in 2021, demanding urgent action from the P5 member.
Following the vote at UNGA, UK was given six months to return the islands. However, the British government, then under former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised concerns of Chinese influence which further stalled negotiations.
Organisations such as Human Rights Watch and even a case at the International Court of Justice called for the sovereignty of Chagos Island to Mauritius and withdrawal of the UK.
The ICJ observed that the UK "has an obligation to bring to an end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago as rapidly as possible and that all Member States must co-operate with the United Nations to complete the decolonization of Mauritius".
Furthermore, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea also stated that the UK has "no sovereignty over the Chagos Islands", and must return the islands back to Mauritius.
Amid all accusations against the country, Britain was found to have unlawfully separated the islands form Mauritius before granting independence to the East African country in 1968. The UK was also found to have defied the UNGA vote and court judgments from the ICJ demanding the return of the island.
'Completing The Decolonisation'
Based on the joint statement issued by both governments on October 2, 2024, the UK has now agreed to set up a new trust fund and financial support for the Chagossians. However, over the past 200 years, the number of the displaced community has gone up from around 2,000 to 10,000 with the population scattered across Mauritius, the Seychelles and the UK.
The two nations, which will now work towards a treaty, have vowed to work together on issues such as environmental protection, maritime security, drugs and human trafficking.
This political agreement will also the support and assistance from the United States and India, both key players in the Indian Ocean.
As per Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, the fight for the Chagos Islands' sovereignty continues and ended in their victory due to the country's "conviction to complete the decolonisation of our republic".
However, Chagossian Voices, the key activism group of the displaced community, have criticised the decision and stated it was made without consulting the voices of the people at the centre of the issue.