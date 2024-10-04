UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Years Of Occupation, Dispute And US Influence | Decoded

'Completing The Decolonisation'

Based on the joint statement issued by both governments on October 2, 2024, the UK has now agreed to set up a new trust fund and financial support for the Chagossians. However, over the past 200 years, the number of the displaced community has gone up from around 2,000 to 10,000 with the population scattered across Mauritius, the Seychelles and the UK.