Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UK PM Boris Johnson Meets Ukrainian President Zelensky In Kyiv: Ukrainian Official

"We stand with Ukraine," wrote UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, sharing a photo of Johnson meeting Zelensky.

UK PM Boris Johnson Meets Ukrainian President Zelensky In Kyiv: Ukrainian Official
UK PM Johnson meeting Ukraine's President Zelensky Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 9:55 pm

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday travelled to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and met the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Johnson said in a tweet that the meeting was a "show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine". He also announced new financial and military aid to Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss shared a photo of Johnson and Zelensky on Twitter and wrote, "We stand with Ukraine."

Related stories

Ukraine War: Russians Leave Behind Mass Graves, Ruined Houses As Country Rallies Support

30 Civilians Being Evacuated Killed In Russian Missile Strike, Says Ukraine

The meeting has come in the midst of increasing reports of evidence of Russian atrocities across Ukraine, including findings of mass graves and corpses of civilians killed at close range in execution style.

Johnson has become the first G-7 leader to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, which is now in its sixth week. 

Following the meeting, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Twitter, "We are strengthening our union of democracies. Be brave, like Boris. Be brave, like Ukraine."

Johnson's visit to Kyiv closely follows the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which she met Zelensky and Ukraine that EU stands with it and will support the country in making Russian President Vladmir Putin pay a "heavy price" for the invasion.

Tags

International Ukraine Ukraine War Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Boris Johnson UK PM Boris Johnson Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Kyiv
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Pro League: India Women Eye Double Vs Netherlands

Women's Pro League: India Women Eye Double Vs Netherlands

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim