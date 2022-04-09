UK PM Boris Johnson Meets Ukrainian President Zelensky In Kyiv: Ukrainian Official

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday travelled to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and met the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Johnson said in a tweet that the meeting was a "show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine". He also announced new financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.



We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign. pic.twitter.com/KNY0Nm6NQ3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss shared a photo of Johnson and Zelensky on Twitter and wrote, "We stand with Ukraine."

The meeting has come in the midst of increasing reports of evidence of Russian atrocities across Ukraine, including findings of mass graves and corpses of civilians killed at close range in execution style.

Johnson has become the first G-7 leader to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, which is now in its sixth week.

Following the meeting, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Twitter, "We are strengthening our union of democracies. Be brave, like Boris. Be brave, like Ukraine."

Johnson's visit to Kyiv closely follows the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which she met Zelensky and Ukraine that EU stands with it and will support the country in making Russian President Vladmir Putin pay a "heavy price" for the invasion.