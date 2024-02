Two people were killed while trying to attack courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

He added five people were injured in the attack, including three police officers.

He said two attackers—man and woman were killed during an “attempt to attack” a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse late morning.

“I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,” he said on social media.