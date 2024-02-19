Tribal Violence In Papua New Guinea Kills 26 Combatants And An Unconfirmed Number Of Bystanders

At least 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders were killed in a gunbattle between warring tribes in Papua New Guinea, police said Monday.

A tribe, their allies and mercenaries were on their way to attack a neighboring tribe when they were ambushed Sunday in Enga province in the South Pacific nation's remote highlands, Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Acting Superintendent George Kakas said.

Police Commissioner David Manning later described the clash as a “gunbattle between warring tribes”. An unconfirmed number of villagers also were killed. Police reinforcements were sent to the scene of the battle, Manning said.