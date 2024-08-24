The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View

The attack on the Star Cineplex, a multi-chain cinema hall located in Rajshahi High Tech Park calls for critical analysis. The park had been an initiative of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the former State minister for Post, ICT and Telecommunications. Palak hails from the Rajshahi area and during the protest, he was the one directly responsible for the ten-day internet blackout. He became one of the faces of the Hasina government during the movement with his public statements having no consistency. One day he stated ‘miscreants’ cut the fiber optics cable, the next day, he stated that the government shut down the line to tackle rumors and the day after, he said the internet apparently shut itself down. During this attack, the Cineplex just happened to bear the brunt and ended up wrongly being branded as the centre of the attack. But the Cineplex is not so innocent either. It is owned by Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, who had become an MP in the last election, the constituency previously under the control of his father, Mosharraf Hossain. Therefore dislike against this entity can be expected. Some attacks have taken place against Hindu houses in some villages, but it would be wrong to see it only from a communal viewpoint. The areas where these attacks took place were pro-Awami areas and all the houses in the area were attacked, not just Hindu homes. Not a single temple had been attacked. Locals, including madrassa students, came forward to stay up all night to guard the temples. A Muslim performed his Fajr prayer in front of a temple, not wanting to leave the place unguarded. According to Niloy Kumar Biswas, a student of Dhaka University, who himself is a Hindu, communal attacks were there but judging them solely through the lens of communality would be wrong. He kept on reiterating that students, who were at the forefront of the movement and the main organisers, condone such attacks and also ensured the safety of all communities.