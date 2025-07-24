Thailand-Cambodia Border Clashes: Tensions Escalate As Over 10 Soldiers Killed In Exchange Fire

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, Thai soldiers inspect a border area on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found.
In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, Thai soldiers inspect a border area on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found.
In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, items litter the ground as Thai soldiers inspect a border area on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found.
A protestor holds a Thai flag and a placard saying "GET OUT" in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok during a demonstration over tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border. Protestors gathered in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok to denounce Cambodia's alleged violation of the Ottawa Convention, following a 16 July incident where three Thai soldiers were injured by landmines during a border patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.
Thai police officers line up in front of the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok as protesters gather across the street. Protestors gathered in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok to denounce Cambodia's alleged violation of the Ottawa Convention, following a 16 July incident where three Thai soldiers were injured by landmines during a border patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.
A protester holds a placard saying "Cambodia violates the Ottawa Treaty" during a demonstration over tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border.
This photo released by the Royal Thai Army, shows an injured Thai soldier who stepped on a land mine being airlifted to a hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand.
This photo released by the Royal Thai Army, shows the scene after Cambodia fired artillery shells into a residential area at Surin Province, Thailand.
A local motorcar drives past the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Thai people who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, northeastern Thailand.
Thai people who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, northeastern Thailand.
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reviews his troop from a vehicle during ceremony to put in used the military building in northern Kampong Chhnang province, Monday, July 14, 2025.
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian troop perform during ceremony to put in used the military building in northern Kampong Chhnang province.