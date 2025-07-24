International

Thailand-Cambodia Border Clashes: Tensions Escalate As Over 10 Soldiers Killed In Exchange Fire

With gunfire, airstrikes, and diplomatic outbursts, tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have turned into deadly violence along their disputed border. The ambassador of Cambodia was removed by Thailand after a landmine incident. Since then, military interactions have intensified.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Thai soldiers inspect a border area
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Royal Thai Army via AP

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, Thai soldiers inspect a border area on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found.

2/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_anti-personnel landmines
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Royal Thai Army via AP

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, Thai soldiers inspect a border area on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found.

3/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_ Ubon Ratchathani province
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Royal Thai Army via AP

In this photo released by the Royal Thai Army, items litter the ground as Thai soldiers inspect a border area on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found.

4/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Protestors gathered in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Ploy Phutpheng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A protestor holds a Thai flag and a placard saying "GET OUT" in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok during a demonstration over tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border. Protestors gathered in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok to denounce Cambodia's alleged violation of the Ottawa Convention, following a 16 July incident where three Thai soldiers were injured by landmines during a border patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

5/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Protest in front of Cambodia Embassy in Bangkok
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Ploy Phutpheng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Thai police officers line up in front of the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok as protesters gather across the street. Protestors gathered in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok to denounce Cambodia's alleged violation of the Ottawa Convention, following a 16 July incident where three Thai soldiers were injured by landmines during a border patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

6/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Cambodia violates the Ottawa Treaty
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Ploy Phutpheng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A protester holds a placard saying "Cambodia violates the Ottawa Treaty" during a demonstration over tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border.

7/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_injured Thai soldier airlifted
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: The Royal Thai Army via AP

This photo released by the Royal Thai Army, shows an injured Thai soldier who stepped on a land mine being airlifted to a hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand.

8/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Cambodia fired artillery shells
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: Royal Thai Army via AP

This photo released by the Royal Thai Army, shows the scene after Cambodia fired artillery shells into a residential area at Surin Province, Thailand.

9/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith

A local motorcar drives past the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

10/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Thai people who fled from the clashes
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: AP/Sunny Chittawil

Thai people who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, northeastern Thailand.

11/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Thai people take shelter in Surin province
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: AP/Sunny Chittawil

Thai people who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, northeastern Thailand.

12/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: AKP via AP

In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reviews his troop from a vehicle during ceremony to put in used the military building in northern Kampong Chhnang province, Monday, July 14, 2025.

13/13
thailand-cambodia border conflict_ Cambodian troop
Thai-Cambodia border conflict | Photo: AKP via AP

In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian troop perform during ceremony to put in used the military building in northern Kampong Chhnang province.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal