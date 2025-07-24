Thailand-Cambodia Border Clashes: Tensions Escalate As Over 10 Soldiers Killed In Exchange Fire

A protestor holds a Thai flag and a placard saying "GET OUT" in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok during a demonstration over tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border. Protestors gathered in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok to denounce Cambodia's alleged violation of the Ottawa Convention, following a 16 July incident where three Thai soldiers were injured by landmines during a border patrol in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.