A 25-year-old Indian woman was killed on Sunday after she was hit by a speeding car in Florida, United States. The woman, hailing from Telangana, was returning from the grocery store to her accommodation when she was struck by a speeding car which killed her on the spot.
Her parents and family have appealed to the Centre and State government to bring her mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.
The deceased has been identified as Guntipalli Sowmya. Sowmya had gone to the United States two years ago for higher studies. After she completed her higher education from Florida's Atlantic University, she stayed on in the US State to hunt for a job.
As per initial reports, Sowmya was returning to her accommodation from the grocery store on Sunday (May 26) when the accident occurred.
Her parents - Koteshwara Rao and Balamani have urged the government's assistance to help bring their daughter's remains back to her native state.
Speaking to TOI, Rao, a former CRPF jawan shared that Sowmya had recently celebrated her 25ht birthday on May 11. As per the GoFundMe page set up for Sowmya, her father had struggled to bring together the funds to send his daughter to the US for her studies.