Taiwan’s Labour Minister Apologises For “Racist” Jibe Against Indian Workers

Taiwan’s Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun has apologised for her inappropriate comments on her government's plans to recruit Indian migrant workers from a particular region which drew sharp criticism for being “racist”.

Taiwan plans to recruit Indian workers after signing an MOU with India on February 16 to bolster people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and help alleviate labour shortages in Taiwan’s industries, according to a recent statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Elaborating on the recruitment plan, Hsu in a talk show on Taiwan television said her ministry will first recruit Indian workers from the North-Eastern states of India because "their skin colour and dietary habits are closer to ours," Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday.

In addition, Hsu reported to have said the Indians there are "mostly Christians" who are adept at manufacturing, construction, and farming. Significantly, Hsu said the recruitment strategy was based on Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) assessments, according to the report.

Her comments drew sharp criticism from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chen Kuan-ting who in a posting on X "strongly condemned" Hsu's comments, arguing that skin colour and race should not be criteria for recruiting migrant workers.

“In response to recent statements from the Minister of Labour, I wish to express my strong condemnation. As a member of Parliament, I want to reaffirm that Taiwan values everyone, irrespective of their race, culture, or religion. It is my firm belief that individuals from all backgrounds deserve respect, and I am committed to upholding this principle in Taiwan," he said in a video post.