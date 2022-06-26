Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Syrian And Russian Paratroopers Conduct Joint Drill

The state media reported that the aim was to train Syrian paratroopers how to respond in varied circumstances. Russia became involved militarily in Syria in September 2015 helping to tip the balance of power in favour of Assad's forces.

Syrian And Russian Paratroopers Conduct Joint Drill
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 3:46 pm

Hundreds of Syrian paratroopers took part in a joint drill with their Russian counterparts in the war-torn country in the second joint maneuver this month, state media reported.

The agency did not give further details in its Saturday night report about the drill or say where they took place. 

It said the aim was to train Syrian paratroopers how to respond in varied circumstances.

Russia is a main backer of President Bashar Assad and has a broad presence in Syria where an 11-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's pre-war population.

Related stories

Russian Troops Entering Sievierodonetsk In Eastern Ukraine

Russian Troops Storm Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk And Lysychansk Cities Amid Stiff Resistance

Russia became involved militarily in Syria in September 2015 helping to tip the balance of power in favour of Assad's forces.

Earlier this month, the Syrian and Russian air forces conducted drills over different parts of the country, including on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Four months ago, the two countries conducted a drill a week before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

In mid-February, the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to Syria for massive naval drills in the Mediterranean Sea. 

Tags

International Ruusia Syria Paratroopers Joint Drill Military Military Drills Army Conflict
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India