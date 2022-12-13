Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Supreme Court Won't Block California Flavored Tobacco Ban

In November, California voters overwhelmingly approved a ban on flavoured tobacco products, which the Supreme Court refused to stop enforcing.

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 8:04 am

The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavoured tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by December 21.

There was no additional comment from the justices and no noted dissents.

The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes. 

