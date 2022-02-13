Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official statement said on Sunday. "The arrests were made in seas north of Talaimannar. They were indulging in bottom trawling," the Navy said.

“In an operation conducted in seas north of Talaimannar in the dark hours of February 12, Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize 2 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen whilst poaching in Sri Lankan waters”. This was the third arrest of Indian fishermen in the Sri Lankan waters during this month.

On February 8, the Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing trawlers and on February 1, Twenty-one Indian fishermen were arrested. The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.

There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

With PTI Inputs