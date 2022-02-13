Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching
Sri Lankan Navy arrests Indian fishermen (Representational Image) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 9:20 pm

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official statement said on Sunday. "The arrests were made in seas north of Talaimannar. They were indulging in bottom trawling," the Navy said.

“In an operation conducted in seas north of Talaimannar in the dark hours of February 12, Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize 2 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen whilst poaching in Sri Lankan waters”. This was the third arrest of Indian fishermen in the Sri Lankan waters during this month.

On February 8, the Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing trawlers and on February 1, Twenty-one Indian fishermen were arrested. The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.

Related stories

India Calls For Protection Of Tamil Community Interests In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Maritime Boundary Violation

 Sri Lankan Foreign Minister To Meet EAM S Jaishankar After Receiving USD 500 Million Credit Line

There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International Sri Lanka Fishermen Poacher Fish-Fishing-Fishermen Sri Lanka India Colombo
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Jaishankar Lauds Indian Community's Key Role In Shaping Positive Image In Australia

Jaishankar Lauds Indian Community's Key Role In Shaping Positive Image In Australia

Pakistan Won't Join Any Camp In Global Politics: PM Imran Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

German Leader Travels To Russia, Ukraine As Tensions Grow

Singapore Health Minister Says 15,000-20,000 COVID-19 Cases Within Expectation

Flights To Ukraine Cancelled, Diverted Amid Uncertainties In Conflict With Russia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident