Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sri Lanka:1 Dead, 12 Injured As Police Opens Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters

According to Police, they opened fire to control the situation as the protesters had blocked the railway track at Rambukkana and started pelting stones at them.

Sri Lanka:1 Dead, 12 Injured As Police Opens Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 8:16 pm

At least one person was killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday when police opened fire to disperse anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka's southwestern region of Rambukkana.

According to Police, they opened fire to control the situation as the protesters had blocked the railway track at Rambukkana and started pelting stones at them.

Police Spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said in order to control the situation police opened fire and several people were injured.

Related stories

Police Arrests 45 Protestors In Sri Lanka Demanding Rajapakasa’s Ouster Over Economic Crisis

At least 12 people were admitted to the Kegalle hospital, four of them were critical, police said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

International Sri Lanka Anti-Government Protest Sri Lanka Police Protestors Sri Lankan Citizens
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary