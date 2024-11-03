Spain’s Deadliest Flood In History Leaves Over 200 Dead, Thousands Displaced

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the death toll during a televised statement on Saturday, four days after torrential rains struck the area. In response to the disaster, Sanchez announced the deployment of an additional 5,000 soldiers to assist with rescue and recovery efforts, alongside 5,000 more national police officers. “It is the biggest operation by the Armed Forces in Spain in peacetime,” he said emphasizing the government's commitment to mobilize all necessary resources.