Slovakia Plans To Boost Politicians' Protection After Assassination Attempt On Populist Premier

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Feb. 1, 2024. Slovakia’s government approved a package of measures on Wednesday June 12, 2024, that are designed to boost security for leading politicians and some others following an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Feb. 1, 2024. Slovakia’s government approved a package of measures on Wednesday June 12, 2024, that are designed to boost security for leading politicians and some others following an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File