Slovakia Plans To Boost Politicians' Protection After Assassination Attempt On Populist Premier

One proposal says authorities would have the right to ban protest rallies in front of politicians' homes. Demonstrations also wouldn't be allowed within 50 meters (yards) of the seat of government and president

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Feb. 1, 2024. Slovakia’s government approved a package of measures on Wednesday June 12, 2024, that are designed to boost security for leading politicians and some others following an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File
Slovakia's government approved a package of measures on Wednesday meant to boost security for leading politicians and others following an assassination attempt on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The measures need approval by Parliament, where the three-party coalition government has a majority.

One proposal says authorities would have the right to ban protest rallies in front of politicians' homes. Demonstrations also wouldn't be allowed within 50 meters (yards) of the seat of government and president.

The Interior Ministry would identify and prepare long-term residences for the prime minister, president and parliamentary speaker.

Protection also would be provided for the leaders of all political parties represented in Parliament, the prosecutor general and the chief judge at the Constitutional Court.

Prime ministers and parliamentary speakers who served at least two terms would receive a regular payment after their terms expire. The benefit is currently provided only for former presidents.

Fico, who took office last year after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-US platform, has been recovering after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on May 15 in the town of Handlova. The assailant was arrested. (AP) NPK

