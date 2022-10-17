Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sitharaman Visits National Science Foundation In Washington

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the National Science Foundation HQ in Washington city and was given presentations on astronomy and artificial intelligence in robotics.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman Visits National Science Foundation In Washington PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 7:04 am

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the National Science Foundation headquarters, in Washington and was given presentations on critical issues like astronomy, AI for robotics, and public messaging during health crises.

Sitharaman was in the American capital to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. She started her six-day trip last Monday with an interaction with the think-tank community at the prestigious Brookings Institute.

During her visit to the NSF on Sunday, Sitharaman was given virtual presentations on astronomy, public messaging during health crises like COVID-19, and AI for robotics, with applications for agriculture and environmental sustainability by eminent and distinguished professors.

Dr. Katherine Bouman, lead researcher for the breakthrough discovery of black holes; Nobel laureate and MIT Professor of Economics Dr. Abhijit Banerjee; and Dr. Girish Chowdhary, co-founder, and chief technology officer of Earth Sense were among those who made presentations.

NSF director Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan briefed Sitharaman on the foundation's work and gave her a tour of the NSF gallery.

"The NSF is proud of the partnerships India and the US have fostered over the years to advance society. Global collaboration has powered amazing things, from capturing the first images of a black hole to battling pandemics," Panchanathan said.

Sitharaman left for India later in the evening.

Related stories

NCP Dubs Sitharaman's 'Rupee Not Sliding' Remark As 'Absurd', Says She Should Focus On Her Ministry

Rupee Is Not Sliding, Dollar Is Strengthening: FM Sitharaman

Indian Govt Keeping Watch On Increasing Trade Deficit, Says Sitharaman

Tags

International Nirmala Sitharaman National Science Foundation Washington Astronomy Health Crisis COVID-19 AI For Robotics America The United States
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'