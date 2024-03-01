Sikh Musician Shot Dead Outside Alabama Gurdwara After Kirtan Performance

In a tragic incident on February 23, Raj Singh, also known as Goldy, a Sikh musician from Tanda Sahuwala village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Alabama, USA. Goldy, who had been residing in the US for the past one-and-a-half years as a part of a kirtan group, had just completed a performance when the incident occurred.
The 27-year-old musician, serving as the sole breadwinner for his family, was standing outside the gurdwara after the kirtan when he was attacked. Goldy's father, Dheere Singh, had passed away five years ago, leaving him as the eldest member of the family. He is survived by his mother, two sisters, and a younger brother.
Expressing their grief, Goldy's family has appealed to the government for assistance in repatriating his body for the final rites.