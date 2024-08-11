Sheikh Hasina Accuses US For Orchestrating Coup Against Her Over Not Surrendering Saint Martin Island

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused US of orchestrating coup against her and paving way for regime change in the country. Hasina has levelled accusation against US, saying it was a result of not handing over Saint Martin Island to America so that they could have their “sway over the Bay of Bengal”.
Hasina, who is in India currently, also cautioned Bangladeshis not to get manipulated by radicals.
As per ET report, Hasina in her message has said, “I resigned, so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it, I resigned from premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech to the people of my land, 'Please do not be manipulated by radicals.”
“If I had remained in the country, more lives would have been lost, more resources would have been destroyed. I made the extremely difficult decision to exit. I became your leader because you chose me, you were my strength,” Hasina added in her message.
“My heart cries upon receiving news that many leaders have been killed, workers are being harassed and their homes are subjected to vandalism and arson…With the grace of almighty Allah I will return soon. Awami League has stood up again and again. I shall forever pray for the future of Bangladesh, the nation which my great father strived for. The country for which my father and family gave their lives,” she said.
She added, “I would like to repeat to the young students of Bangladesh. I have never called you Razakars. Rather My words were distorted to incite you. I request you to watch the full video of that day. Conspirators have taken advantage of innocence and used you to destabilise the nation.”
Hasina had to flee to Bangladesh on Monday and took refuge in India. Before the quota movement Hasina in April had told her country’s parliament that America is pursuing a strategy of regime change in her country.
“They are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not have a democratic existence,” she had said.