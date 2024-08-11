Sheikh Hasina Accuses US For Orchestrating Coup Against Her Over Not Surrendering Saint Martin Island

As per ET report, Hasina in her message has said, “I resigned, so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it, I resigned from premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech to the people of my land, 'Please do not be manipulated by radicals.”