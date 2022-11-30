Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Ahead of the take-over of House of Representatives by the Republican party in coming January, the US Senate yesterday passed a landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage. The move came following the conservative-led Supreme Court’s decision to turn down its earlier verdict in Roe Vs Wade that legalised abortion.

The passing of the bill that changed the definition of gender specific definition of marriage and withdrew the concept that a marriage is only to be observed in between a man and a woman will have broader ramifications. The same-sex marriage in the US is guaranteed by the SC verdict of 2015 but after its decision on abortion in June, the Democrats feared that the conservative-led apex court might turn it down in coming days.

Now, as the consequence of the bill even if SC turns it down later and a few states declare it illegal, they will have to accept such marriages that have been sanctioned in the states where it is legal.

As the senate passed the bill by 61-36 votes, the US President Joe Biden in a statement said, “With today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.”

senate will not send the bill to House of Representatives for approval following which it will reach Biden for his final assent. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader of the senate also welcomed the move and called it a “momentous step forward for greater justice for LGBTQ Americans.” He also added, “Today's vote is deeply personal for many of us in this chamber.” Reportedly Schumer wore the same tie that he had put on marriage of his lesbian daughter.

Democrats were really in a rush to pass the bill as in the mid-term elections though they held on to the senate, House of Representatives had been taken over by the Republicans. In January, they will take over the house and it was suspected that they would not let it pass.

Notably, earlier in June, a similar bill had been passed by the House and was supported by 47 Republicans as well.

American Civil Liberties Union, a powerful organisation though welcomed the decision, it expressed discontent over the recent incidents of attacking transgender people. In a statement it said, “While we welcome the historic vote on this measure, members of Congress must also fight like trans lives depend on their efforts because trans lives do.”

As per the agency reports, though different polls have shown that majority of the Americans support same sex marriage, a section of Republicans and the right wing religious groups have been against it. Yesterday even 36 Republican senate members voted against the bill clarifying the ground situation and dissent.