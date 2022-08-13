Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
'His Fight Is Our Fight...': The World Reacts To The Gruesome Attack On Salman Rushdie

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was 'appalled' to learn about the attack on author Salman Rushdie, saying that in no case is violence response to words spoken or written by others in their exercise of the freedoms of opinion and expression.

Author Salman Rushdie

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 1:25 pm

Salman Rushdie, the Mumbai-born controversial author who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed and suffered multiple wounds to the neck and is in surgery after a man stormed the stage as he was about to deliver a lecture during an event here on Friday.

Rushdie (75), who won the Booker Prize for his novel "Midnight's Children", was stabbed by the man on stage while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

The New York Times (NYT) reported that according to Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, the Mumbai-born controversial author was on a ventilator and could not speak.

Hadi Matar (24) from Fairview, New Jersey has been identified as the suspect who attacked Rushdie, Major Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police told a news conference in the evening.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "appalled" to learn about the attack on author Salman Rushdie, saying that in no case is violence response to words spoken or written by others in their exercise of the freedoms of opinion and expression.

"The Secretary-General was appalled to learn of the attack on renowned novelist Salman Rushdie," a statement issued on Friday by his spokesperson said.

"In no case is violence a response to words spoken or written by others in their exercise of the freedoms of opinion and expression," Guterres said, conveying his wishes for Rushdie's early recovery.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his shock at author Salman Rushdie being stabbed by a man at an event in New York on Friday and condemned the attack on his freedom of expression.

"Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend," Johnson said in a tweet.

"Right now, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," he said.

Former chancellor and the contender to succeed Johnson as the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, also took to Twitter to express his shock.

"Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York. A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He's in our thoughts tonight," Sunak said.

Expressing grief over the attack on Rushdie, Freanch President Emmanuel Macron tweeted," For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side."

British Author JK Rowwling tweeted,"Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

"The attack on Salman Rushdie is appalling. We’re all praying for his speedy recovery. And we’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly," White House NSA Jake Sullivan said hours after the writer was attacked on stage moments before he was to deliver a speech in New York.

(With agency inputs)

