Russian Envoy Accuses US Of Undermining India-Russia Ties, Backs UNSC Seat For India

Regarding the United Nations, Alipov urged urgent reforms and advocated for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, citing India's potential to contribute to a balanced agenda for the majority of the world, particularly the Global South.

Addressing the alleged polarisation at the UN, the envoy expressed doubt about the applications of new Western candidates, emphasizing the need for the Security Council's composition to align with modern realities, acknowledging India and other contenders from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.