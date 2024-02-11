Russian Envoy Accuses US Of Undermining India-Russia Ties, Backs UNSC Seat For India

Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, expressed on Saturday that while Russia maintains its status as New Delhi's "reliable and time-tested friend," the US is attempting to jeopardize the relationship with sanctions.
In an interview with the RT news agency, Alipov disclosed that US officials visiting India openly state their goal of distancing New Delhi from Moscow, often resorting to threats of secondary sanctions. He noted that some Indian partners exercise caution, while others find such an approach unacceptable.
Emphasizing the expanding bilateral ties, the Russian envoy stated that their connections continue to grow across various areas based on converging national interests. Unlike Western partners, Russia has never conditioned cooperation on politics, interfered in domestic affairs, and has always maintained mutually respectful and trusted relationships. Alipov highlighted the desire to overcome impediments caused by destructive unilateral approaches.
Regarding the United Nations, Alipov urged urgent reforms and advocated for India's inclusion as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, citing India's potential to contribute to a balanced agenda for the majority of the world, particularly the Global South.
Addressing the alleged polarisation at the UN, the envoy expressed doubt about the applications of new Western candidates, emphasizing the need for the Security Council's composition to align with modern realities, acknowledging India and other contenders from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Discussing trade relations, Alipov highlighted the significant increase in contacts, with the current bilateral trade turnover expected to exceed $60 billion by the end of 2023, several times higher than pre-sanctions figures.
Alipov lauded the growing trade ties and economic relations with India as 'unprecedented,' noting Russia's position as one of India's main trading partners and its leading role in supplying hydrocarbons.
Highlighting the robust strategic partnership between India and Russia, Alipov underscored extensive defense cooperation, joint military exercises, co-development of military platforms, and technology transfers. Additionally, he stressed the importance of energy collaboration, particularly in advancing India's nuclear capabilities with Moscow's technical assistance for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.
In the last 18 months, India has become a major importer of Russian oil, a decision defended by New Delhi against accusations of supporting 'Russia's war' with Ukraine.