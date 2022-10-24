Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Congratulatory Messages Pour In From PM Modi, World Leaders For Rishi Sunak

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, UK leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt, and Congress leader P Chidambaram were among the new Tory leader's other well-wishers

UK's next PM Rishi Sunak
UK's next PM Rishi Sunak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 9:20 pm


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated UK’s next Prime Minister, the Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, in a tweet, saying, "I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2023." 

Sunak has received congratulatory messages from all quarters. 

The first to wish him were fellow Tory MPs at Conservative Party headquarters, who were seen exchanging hugs and handshakes. Sunak is expected to make a speech shortly.

The new Tory leader bumped into (current) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and exchanged a cordial handshake. Sunak also ran into erstwhile Tory leader Theresa May, who appeared to congratulate him.

Among the initial well-wishers on Twitter is outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has congratulated Sunak for succeeding her as leader of the Conservative Party.

UK leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt tweeted a long note, stating “Rishi has my full support” and ending it with, “We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done.”

Angela Rayner, Labour Party's Deputy leader, says Sunak will become the UK's next prime minister without him "saying a word" about what he would do as PM. 

While India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to issue a public statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Priti Gandhi tweeted:Who would have imagined the tables would turn in just 75 years!!

Related stories

Rishi Sunak Back In The Race: Will UK Get Its First Indian-Origin PM This Diwali?

Who Is Rishi Sunak, The Indian-origin Leader To Become UK’s Next Prime Minister?

Even Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted along the same lines, stating in a post, "History comes full circle" 

Congress leader P Chidambaram has tweeted that "...there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism.”

Tags

International Rishi Sunak UK PM-Elect Liz Truss UK PM Rishi Sunak Tory MP PENNY MORDAUNT P Chidambaram PM Narendra Modi MLA Raghav Chadha

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics