

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated UK’s next Prime Minister, the Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, in a tweet, saying, "I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2023."

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Sunak has received congratulatory messages from all quarters.

The first to wish him were fellow Tory MPs at Conservative Party headquarters, who were seen exchanging hugs and handshakes. Sunak is expected to make a speech shortly.

The new Tory leader bumped into (current) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and exchanged a cordial handshake. Sunak also ran into erstwhile Tory leader Theresa May, who appeared to congratulate him.

Among the initial well-wishers on Twitter is outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has congratulated Sunak for succeeding her as leader of the Conservative Party.

Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.



You have my full support. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 24, 2022

UK leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt tweeted a long note, stating “Rishi has my full support” and ending it with, “We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done.”

Angela Rayner, Labour Party's Deputy leader, says Sunak will become the UK's next prime minister without him "saying a word" about what he would do as PM.

The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM. He has no mandate, no answers and no ideas. Nobody voted for this.



The public deserve their say on Britain’s future through a General Election. It’s time for a fresh start with Labour. — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) October 24, 2022

While India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to issue a public statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Priti Gandhi tweeted:Who would have imagined the tables would turn in just 75 years!!

So its confirmed. On Diwali day, @RishiSunak to make history as Britain's first Indian origin, Hindu Prime Minister. Who would have imagined the tables would turn in just 75 years!! pic.twitter.com/5U4e25UgL2 — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 24, 2022

Even Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted along the same lines, stating in a post, "History comes full circle"

Today, as India celebrates Diwali in its 75th year as an independent nation, the UK gets an Indian-origin Prime Minister. History comes full circle.



Congratulations, @RishiSunak and Happy Diwali! 🪔 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 24, 2022

Congress leader P Chidambaram has tweeted that "...there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism.”