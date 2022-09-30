Raj Diamonds Launches Exquisite Diamond Jewellery Collection This Festive Season

South India-based Raj Diamonds has launched exquisite collection of diamond jewellery, Futuro for this festive season.

“The new collection features rings, earrings, pendants and other handcrafted jewellery pieces. It’s always been our endeavour to bring beautifully designed products crafted to perfection. We are extremely upbeat about the festive season and expect strong growth in line with the recent sales trend. We have also curated exceptional offers as part of the festive season. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand which made us achieve great milestones” said Eshwar Surana, Managing Director, Raj Diamonds.

Since inception, Raj Diamonds has ushered in a whole new era of diamond artistry and has established a legacy of trust, quality and integrity. Its exquisite range of jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal.