Putin Suggests Ukraine Link To Moscow Concert Attack, Kyiv Denies Claim

Russian President Putin accused Ukraine of involvement in the deadly Moscow concert attack that killed over 100 people, claiming the terrorists tried to escape towards Kyiv with Ukrainian assistance.

Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made allegations against Ukraine, blaming the country for its alleged involvement in the Moscow concert attack that left over 100 dead. Putin asserted that the assailants attempted to flee towards Kyiv, while also suggesting complicity from individuals on the Ukrainian side.

In an address to the nation, Putin declared March 24 as a day of national mourning, condemning the "bloody, barbaric terrorist attack" and vowing to bring the perpetrators, organisers, and instigators to justice. He emphasised, "We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people."

"They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," news agency Reuters quoted Putin.

Ambulances parked near the burning Crocus City Hall near Moscow | - AP
Russia: Putin Suggests Ukraine Link In Moscow Attack, Killing 133 People At Crocus City Hall

BY Outlook International Desk

The attack, which occurred on Friday night in a suburban Moscow concert hall, resulted in the deaths of at least 115 people, marking it as the deadliest assault in Russia in two decades. Putin's accusations against Ukraine further escalated tensions in the region.

However, Ukraine swiftly refuted Putin's claims, with a spokesman for Kyiv's military spy agency stating, "Ukraine was not involved in Friday's shooting attack near Moscow and suggestions of a Ukrainian link have nothing in common with reality," as reported by Reuters.

Cloud of smoke emerging from Moscow's Crocus City Hall on Friday | - AP
Russia's 'Deadliest' Attack: Assailants Spray Gunfire, Set Fire To Moscow Concert Hall|On Cam

BY Outlook Web Desk

