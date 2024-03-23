Putin Suggests Ukraine Link To Moscow Concert Attack, Kyiv Denies Claim

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made allegations against Ukraine, blaming the country for its alleged involvement in the Moscow concert attack that left over 100 dead. Putin asserted that the assailants attempted to flee towards Kyiv, while also suggesting complicity from individuals on the Ukrainian side.
In an address to the nation, Putin declared March 24 as a day of national mourning, condemning the "bloody, barbaric terrorist attack" and vowing to bring the perpetrators, organisers, and instigators to justice. He emphasised, "We will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity, this strike against Russia, against our people."
"They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," news agency Reuters quoted Putin.
The attack, which occurred on Friday night in a suburban Moscow concert hall, resulted in the deaths of at least 115 people, marking it as the deadliest assault in Russia in two decades. Putin's accusations against Ukraine further escalated tensions in the region.
However, Ukraine swiftly refuted Putin's claims, with a spokesman for Kyiv's military spy agency stating, "Ukraine was not involved in Friday's shooting attack near Moscow and suggestions of a Ukrainian link have nothing in common with reality," as reported by Reuters.
