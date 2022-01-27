Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Protest In Karachi Over New Law Ensues Violence, 1 Killed

The Sindh Local Government Act recently passed in Islamabad limits the powers of the local mayors. Protests against it on Thursday claimed the life of one when security forces and protestors clashed.

Protest In Karachi Over New Law Ensues Violence, 1 Killed
Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:35 pm

Police in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi clashed overnight with activists demanding the repeal of a law to limit powers of local mayors, killing one, officials said Thursday.

The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the southern port city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement or MQM told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crush with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured.

MQM mainly represents ethnic Mohajirs and it dominates politics in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. It is an ally in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands are expected to attend the activist's funeral on Thursday, and the MQM has called for another day of protests.

Tags

International Pakistan
