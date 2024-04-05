Pressure Mounts On Biden To Secure Ceasefire In Gaza As Anger Grows Over Civilian Casualties

However, the latest killing of seven workers of the US-based World Central Kitchen has once more brought home the point, that Israel has not bothered to go by the rules of war. Israel’s supporters in the West were often been ready to believe the IDF narrative. So far, 196 UN aid workers have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s action in Gaza. Many of those killed in previous attacks were smeared under the label of Hamas agents. Countries sympathetic to Israel were ready to take the IDF’s words for it. Several countries stopped funding the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) at Israel’s words at a time when Palestinians are in dire need. But Israel cannot label the seven people killed by the IDF as terrorist sympathisers, they are not UN workers. Jose Andres, the founder of the charity has said: "At the end, it’s what we know, what everybody knows, that seven team members between the specialty security people we have — three British individuals and three international crew, plus one Palestinian — that they were targeted systematically, car by car.”