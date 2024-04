International

Portugal: Scores Of People Celebrate International Transgender Day | In Pics

Scores of people attended a march to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility in Lisbon, Portugal. Demonstrators held flags during the march to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility in Lisbon and poster in the foreground reading in Portuguese, "We are all Gisbertas," referring to Gisberta Salce, a trans woman who was brutally murdered by a group of teenagers 18 years earlier in Portugal.