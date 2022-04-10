Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Plea Filed In Pak Court To Put Imran Khan, His Ministers On Exit Control List

Islamabad High Court will hear a petition seeking to place the names of Imran Khan, who has been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote, and the ministers in his cabinet on the ECL to prevent them from flying abroad.

Plea Filed In Pak Court To Put Imran Khan, His Ministers On Exit Control List
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan PTI Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 1:59 pm

The Islamabad High Court will hear on Monday a petition seeking to place the names of Imran Khan, who has been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote, and the ministers in his cabinet on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from flying abroad.

Khan became the first premier in the country’s history to be voted out of power through a no-confidence motion held early Sunday and vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost the crucial no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Related stories

Imran Khan's Party Members Vow To Fight Along With Him

Pakistan National Assembly Adjourned, To Meet Again On Monday To Elect New PM

"The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear on Monday an application requesting for placing the names of the former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL),” The News newspaper reported on Sunday.

The ECL is a system of border control maintained by the Government of Pakistan under the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981. The people on the list are prohibited from leaving the country.

The court will also order an investigation into an alleged threat letter, the report said.

Filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider, the plea seeks a probe into the alleged threat letter and an inquiry against Khan and the ministers.

It has also requested the IHC to put Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed on the ECL along with Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the report said.

The joint Opposition's no-confidence motion, which required 172 votes in the 342-strong parliament to pass, was supported by 174 lawmakers on Sunday, ending Khan’s prime ministerial term and seemingly bringing an end to the protracted political crisis in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which ruled for over three-and-a-half years, had been struggling to stay in power as its allies joined hands with the joint Opposition that had been vying for an in-house change.

The much-anticipated vote followed on the heels of the perpetually drawn-out session of the National Assembly punctuated by long adjournments amid high political drama, as well as unverified swirling speculation gripping the nation

Tags

International Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Pakistan Election Commission Pakistan Government No-confidence Vote No-Trust Motion In Parliament Pakistan Parliament Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Politics Islamabad Pakistan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru