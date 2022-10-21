Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Pakistan's Election Commission Disqualifies Ex-PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 3:11 pm

Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan Pakistan Election Commission Pakistan Politics Islamabad
