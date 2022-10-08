Pakistan: Four People Want To Kill Me For Blasphemy, Says Ex-PM Imran Khan

In the latest claim of a conspiracy against him, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said four people are conspiring to assassinate him.

Khan said these four people are conspiring to have him killed over blasphemy charges, saying that the names of these schemers will be revealed to the nation if anything untoward happens to him.

For months, Khan has been alleging conspiracies against him, the biggest of which of which was his ouster as prime minister after the United States, as per Khan, colluded with his then-Opposition to oust him. He has since waged a campaign against the Shehbaz Sharif government, calling it foreign imported.

Addressing a rally in Mianwali in Pakistan's Punjab province, Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafb (PTI) party, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were accusing him of committing blasphemy in a bid to incite religious hatred against him.

PML-N is the party of Sharif, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Khan said, "What was the game behind this [allegation]...Four individuals sitting behind closed doors decided to get me killed over blasphemy allegations. If I get killed then they will say a religious fanatic killed him [Imran] because he had committed blasphemy. The nation will not forgive these conspirators."

Khan announced that a video containing names of the ‘conspirators’ will be released if anything happened to him.

This is not the first instance that Khan has claimed that threats to his life.

Over 250 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Frontier Constabulary and Pakistan Rangers are deployed to ensure Khan’s security, Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan had said in September.

Khan’s latest revelations come when a third alleged audio of Khan surfaced on Friday, featuring him trying to buy the loyalties of lawmakers and also justifying his action before he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

In April, Khan coalition partners abandoned him and joined ther ranks of the Opposition to oust him. Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be ousted in a trust vote.

The two other audio clips, leaked last month, have three PTI leaders talking about the American cypher with Khan, the party chairman.

Khan asked his party workers to prepare for the Azadi March, adding that his planning for the protest was well-thought.

Khan on Monday had asked his party workers to prepare for a mega protest later this week to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and announce fresh elections in the country.

(With PTI inputs)