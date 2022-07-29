Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Nicaragua: 13 Venezuelans Among 16 Dead In Bus Crash

Representational Image

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 9:00 am

At least 16 people were killed in a bus crash in northwest Nicaragua, including 13 Venezuelans, National Police said Thursday.

A Nicaraguan citizen was also among the dead and the other two fatalities had not yet been identified, according to a police statement.

The accident occurred late Wednesday on the Pan-American Highway, about 100 miles north of the capital Managua. Police said the bus was speeding and collided with two other vehicles before going off the road and down a steep hill.

The police did not say what status the Venezuelans had in Nicaragua.

Venezuelans have been migrating through Central America in growing numbers since Mexico imposed a visa requirement on them in late January. Previously those trying to reach the US would fly to Mexico as tourists and then make their way north. 

