Nepal Plane Crash: Exact Moment Of Mishap At Kathmandu Airport | On Cam

In a tragic incident at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, a plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff killing all 18 others with only the pilot surviving the crash. As per reports, the pilot currently is receiving medical treatment.
Following the incident, a dramatic video has been making rounds on social media which captured the tragic exact moment when the Saurya Airlines plane crashed and was soon engulfed in flames as it skidded off the runway. According to local reports, the flight was on its way to Pokhara and the crash happened at approximately 11:15 am local time.
Nepal's Saurya Airlines currently operates exclusively with Bombardier CRJ 200 jets. Despite significant growth in the country's aviation sector, security concerns owing to the nation's geographical location still continue to be a threat.
Before today's mishap, Nepal in January 2023 witnessed a major commercial flight disaster as a Yeti Airlines plane crashed while landing in Pokhara causing death of all 72 people on board.