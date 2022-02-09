Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Mudslide Kills At Least 14 People, Injures 35 In Colombia

Many of the houses in the neighborhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Mudslide Kills At Least 14 People, Injures 35 In Colombia
Rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pere AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:47 am

Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town Tuesday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.

Many of the houses in the neighborhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased. 

Tags

International Mudslide Colombia Heavy Rain Landslide
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Ukraine Crisis: Top US General Warns War Could Spill To Middle East

Ukraine Crisis: Top US General Warns War Could Spill To Middle East

Canada’s Trudeau Faces Major Challenge From Anti-Vaccine Trucker Protests

Pakistan: 1 Killed In Grenade Attack At Bus Station, 2 Injured

Biden Threatens, No Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine

Indonesia to Face Tighter Restrictions Amidst COVID Surge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row